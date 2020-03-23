Gwyneth Paltrow Urges People To ‘Not Abuse The Freedoms We Still Have’ During Coronavirus Outbreak: ‘We Must Take The Orders Seriously’

Gwyneth Paltrow shared a touching message with fans while practising social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
Paltrow posted a snap of herself in a mask while carrying groceries on Instagram, revealing how she and her husband Brad Falchuk had visited the local farmers market while “keeping lots of distance” from others.
The actress also pointed out in her lengthy caption, “Yesterday I heard tales of crowded hiking trails and parks. Although we are all on a learning curve and aren’t always perfect as we figure out this temporary new normal, we must take the orders seriously and not abuse the freedoms we still have; grocery store and essential errand runs, bike rides or walks (being disciplined about correct protocol).”
@bradfalchuk and I were grateful to learn our local farmers market was open this morning; we walked there (keeping lots of distance) and donned masks and gloves once we got nearer to the market, only taking them off when we were almost home and there were no other pedestrians in close proximity. Yesterday I heard tales of crowded hiking trails and parks. Although we are all on a learning curve and aren’t always perfect as we figure out this temporary new normal, we must take the orders seriously and not abuse the freedoms we still have; grocery store and essential errand runs, bike rides or walks (being disciplined about correct protocol). It’s not the time for denial. We must take this seriously and shelter in place. It’s time for nesting, reading, cleaning out closets, doing something you’ve always wanted to do (write a book, learn an instrument or a language or learn to code online, draw or paint) going through photos, cooking, and reconnecting on a deeper level with the people you love. I find hope in the generosity, love, protection and care I see and feel through out our country everyday and my heart goes out to everyone directly affected or simply in fear. We will get through and I bet you our humanity will shine like never before ❤️
Paltrow insisted this is “not the time for denial,” urging people to “take this seriously.”
She also encouraged her followers to do something they’ve always wanted to do while being stuck at home.
Numerous celebs have been trying to entertain fans in quarantine during this tough time.
Sir Patrick Stewart has been reading Shakespeare, while Jon Bon Jovi joined in with a huge singalong in Chicago over the weekend, just to name a couple.