Gwyneth Paltrow Urges People To ‘Not Abuse The Freedoms We Still Have’ During Coronavirus Outbreak: ‘We Must Take The Orders Seriously’

Gwyneth Paltrow shared a touching message with fans while practising social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Paltrow posted a snap of herself in a mask while carrying groceries on Instagram, revealing how she and her husband Brad Falchuk had visited the local farmers market while “keeping lots of distance” from others.

The actress also pointed out in her lengthy caption, “Yesterday I heard tales of crowded hiking trails and parks. Although we are all on a learning curve and aren’t always perfect as we figure out this temporary new normal, we must take the orders seriously and not abuse the freedoms we still have; grocery store and essential errand runs, bike rides or walks (being disciplined about correct protocol).”

RELATED: Lionel Richie Is Considering Bringing Back ‘We Are The World’ For Victims Of Coronavirus

Paltrow insisted this is “not the time for denial,” urging people to “take this seriously.”

She also encouraged her followers to do something they’ve always wanted to do while being stuck at home.

Numerous celebs have been trying to entertain fans in quarantine during this tough time.

Sir Patrick Stewart has been reading Shakespeare, while Jon Bon Jovi joined in with a huge singalong in Chicago over the weekend, just to name a couple.