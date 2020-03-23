Travis Scott & Young Thug Throw A Wild Party With Quincy Jones In ‘Out West’ Music Video

Travis Scott and Young Thug know how to party.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Are Officially Back Together, Source Says

Over the weekend, the rappers dropped the new music video for their collaboration “Out West”, featuring an epic house party.

In a hilarious twist, the party is seen through the eyes of legendary music producer Quincy Jones, who navigates all the wild goings-on at the shindig.

Finally, he ends up in the kitchen alone, preparing himself a sandwich.

RELATED: Travis Scott’s ‘Jackboys’ Launches At No. 1 On The Billboard Albums Chart

On Twitter, Jones reacted to the video by commenting on the early, 7 p.m. start time for the party and thanked Scott and Young Thug for the sandwich.

“Out West” is featured on Scott’s latest album JackBoys.