Maya Rudolph Is Hoping She Never Has To See Alec Baldwin Play Trump Again

Maya Rudolph and Alec Baldwin make a funny pair.

On Monday’s “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, Baldwin steps in to guest-host the show and welcomes the “Saturday Night Live” alum as his guest.

After singing their favourite “fake song” from an episode of “SNL”, the two talk about their “SNL” memories.

Things soon turn to the subject of Donald Trump.

“I get asked all the time if I want to play Trump for another four years,” Baldwin says. “And I have, shall we say, mixed feelings about it.”

Rudolph responded, “I’ll be honest with you. You’re one of my favourite performers but I don’t ever want to see you playing him again.”

She added, “But yours is amazing, and will go down in history as a perfect impersonation.”

Also on the show, Rudolph and Baldwin play a hilarious game of “Burning Questions”, raising money for the Center for Reproductive Rights.