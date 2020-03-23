Aaron Goodvin Looks Back On The ‘Good Ol’ Bad Days’ In New Video

Sometimes you’ve got to look back to move forward.

Over the weekend, Canadian country star Aaron Goodvin dropped his latest single and music video for “Good Ol’ Bad Days”.

“I didn’t know back then what I know right now,” he sings in the anti-nostalgic video. “Life alone’s a dead end with no exit out.”

On Tuesday, Goodvin will perform “Live from the Living Room” online at 8:30 p.m. ET, and again on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET for everyone self-isolating during the coronavirus outbreak.

“Good Ol’ Bad Days” is featured on the CCMA Songwriter of the Year Award winner’s second album V, which is nominated for the Country Album of the Year Juno.