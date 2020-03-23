‘American Idol’ Contestant Reaches Breaking Point, Struggles With Horrific Anxiety Before Wowing Judges Onstage

Sunday’s “American Idol” saw one contestant reach breaking point.

Just Sam and Sheniel Maisonet belted out a stunning version of Shawn Mendes’s “Mercy” during the duet rounds.

However, the performance nearly didn’t take place after Sam struggled with horrific anxiety.

She explained before taking the stage, “There’s a lot of tension and a lot of nerves.

“I hear everybody out there and [I’m] looking around and it just made me emotional because [I feel like] I’m not doing enough.”

Sheniel eventually found her hiding away and insisted, “Don’t be stressed. You can’t let these things get the best of you,” telling the camera it’s important to show people struggling that they have a friend.

The pair impressed the judges despite the nerves.

Luke Bryan told them, “You girls are fighters and you have fought your way to the next round.”

See their reaction in the clip above.