Chrissy Teigen Shares Graphic Childbirth Details After Donald Trump Complains About ‘Painful’ COVID-19 Test

After Donald Trump mentioned the COVID-19 nasal swab test was “painful” and “invasive” several times, Chrissy Teigen is here to explain what real pain feels like.

Actress and writer Sarah Thyre tweeted, “Our s***prez is bitching about how invasive the COVID test is and excuse me, I’ve had multiple hands shoved up my vagina to try to pull out a a single damn baby – and you are bitching about a swab up your f***ing nose that could save millions of lives.”

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Tells Fans Not To Ruin Vanessa Hudgens’ Life Over Controversial Coronavirus Comments

The tweet caught the attention of Teigen, 34, who weighed in with her own graphic childbirth details, explaining how painful giving birth to daughter Luna really was.

“My vagina was ripped to my a**hole giving birth to Luna. I had a vaga**hole. F*** your swab pain,” she tweeted about giving birth to her first child.

they had to put a garbage bag at the end of the bed to collect my blood before stiching me up, where I then had to pee using a water bottle as a pain fountain for 3 months. so yeah. the swab, I bet it’s super rough. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 23, 2020

Teigen and husband John Legend welcomed Luna in 2016, and son Miles in 2018.