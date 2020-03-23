Lauren Mascitti Has ‘American Idol’ Judges On Their Feet After Dedicating Stunning Original Track To Her Nana

Lauren Mascitti is back with another incredible “American Idol” performance in a new preview clip.

Mascitti takes a risk as she belts out her original solo song “God Made A Woman”, dedicated to her supportive nana.

The VT before the performance follows Mascitti and her grandmother as they look back through old photographs and video footage, before the pair head to Hollywood.

Lionel Richie can be heard saying after Mascitti finishes the stunning track, “Strong song.”

She says backstage, “I’m not sure if it’s enough to get me through to the next round, but I love music and I want to do it for the rest of my life.”

The performance had all three judges — Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan — on their feet, so it’s highly likely we’ll be seeing Mascitti in the next round.

