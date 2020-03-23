Alessia Cara, Maya Rudolph, Martin Short & More Lend Their Voices To Netflix’s ‘The Willoughbys’

The first trailer for Netflix’s animated family movie “The Willoughbys” has landed online.

Featuring an ensemble voice cast that includes Alessia Cara, Maya Rudolph, Martin Short, Will Forte, Ricky Gervais, Jane Krakowski, Terry Crews, and Sean Cullen, “The Willoughbys” is based on the children’s book by Lois Lowry.

The movie tells the story of the Willoughby children who think they’d be better off raising themselves. Sending their selfish parents on vacation, the siblings have their own adventure and discover the true meaning of family.

The Canadian-American co-production will be released on Netflix on April 22.