Marlee Matlin Wears Her 1987 Oscars Dress While She’s At Home During Coronavirus Pandemic

Marlee Matlin is putting her time at home to good use by going through her closet, which includes finding and trying on the dress she wore to the 1987 Oscars where she picked up the award for Best Supporting Actress.

“I’m losing my mind but what else is there to do? At least the dress still fits – 33 years later!” she posted on Instagram and Twitter after having a photoshoot in the long-sleeved lavender dress with her Best Actress Oscar in hand.

I’m losing my mind but what else is there to do? At least the dress still fits – 33 years later! 🤣 #oscardress @TheAcademy #childrenofalessergod pic.twitter.com/Kk2NuQIrW9 — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) March 22, 2020

At 21 years old, Matlin became the first-ever deaf performer to win an acting award. The actress won the award for her performance in the drama “Children Of A Lesser God”, which was also her acting debut. In the film, she plays a janitor at a school for the deaf who falls in love with a teacher, played by William Hurt.

The 54-year-old actress spoke about her Oscars dress — designed by Theoni V. Aldredge — with EW back in 2012 on the 25th anniversary of “Children Of A Lesser God”.

“Back then, there were no dress giveaways on the red carpet. As far as I recall, you just bought a dress off the rack. Though I was just a 21-year-old kid with a modest pocket-book, thankfully, Paramount and my publicists hooked me up with Ms. Aldredge, who had won multiple Tonys for her costume work on Broadway and an Oscar for her work in ‘The Great Gatsby’,” Matlin recalled in a personal essay for the publication.

“The lavender dress she designed had a blend of elegance and romance that I loved. With that beautiful dress, I decided to wear my hair up. Unfortunately, at the last moment, a combination of events left me walking out on the red carpet with baby’s breath in my hair (my hairdresser’s idea) and oversized black horned-rimmed glasses (my boyfriend’s [William Hurt] idea who said sarcastically when I wanted to take them off, ‘You’re not a model’),” she remembers. “If I had it all to take back, I would’ve ditched the baby’s breath and glasses. What can I say; it was my youth and it was the ’80s.”