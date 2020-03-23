Alex ‘Space Cowboy’ Garrido And Girlfriend Kat Lopez Sing Emotional ‘Idol’ Duet

The “American Idol” journey can be a heartbreaking, emotional ride.

On the new Hollywood Week episode, real-life couple Kat Lopez and Alex “Space Cowboy” Garrido went in front of the judges with their tender performance of Lauren Daigle’s “You Say”.

Unfortunately, things didn’t work out quite the way the couple hoped.

“You’re not going to go through on this next round,” Lionel Richie told Garrido after the performance.

Lopez, however, did.

“You’re going to keep moving forward and you’re going to keep doing your thing,” Garrido encouraged Lopez afterward.

“I’m doing it for both of us,” she said.