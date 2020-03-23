Vince Gill, Brad Paisley & Marty Stuart Pay Emotional Tribute To Kenny Rogers During Grand Ole Opry Performance

Vince Gill, Brad Paisley, and Marty Stuart paid tribute to the late Kenny Rogers at the Grand Ole Opry Saturday night.

The trio belted out an acoustic version of Rogers’ “Sweet Music Man”, with Gill singing solo before being joined by Paisley and Stuart for the chorus.

Lyrics include, “Nobody sings a love song quite like you do / Nobody else can make me sing along / Nobody else can make me feel like things are right when I know they’re wrong / Nobody sings a love song quite like you.”

Paisley previously shared a sombre video of himself performing the track on Instagram.

Rogers died of natural causes at age 81 on Friday night.

The Houston-born performer sold tens of millions of records, won three Grammys and was the star of TV movies based on “The Gambler” and other songs, making him a superstar in the ’70s and ’80s.

Jake Owen, Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans were among those sharing tributes over the weekend.