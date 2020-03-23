‘Game Of Thrones’ Creators And Dragon Make Surprise Cameo On ‘Westworld’

The latest action-packed episode of “Westworld” also came with a special surprise.

Along with all the sci-fi fun, the episode featured a bit of a “Westworld”-“Game of Thrones” crossover for HBO viewers.

“Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss made a cameo during the episode as park workers, along with one of the dragons from the hit fantasy series.

“Westworld” co-creator Lisa Joy explained, “People have often joked about ‘Westworld’-‘Game of Thrones’ crossovers. George R.R. Martin likes to joke about that. So we thought we would kind of indulge in that for a moment.”