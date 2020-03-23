Kelly Ripa Shows Off Her Grey Hair And Jokes She’s On ‘Roots Watch’ Amid Self-Quarantining

By Paige Gawley‍, ETOnline.com.

Kelly Ripa. Photo: CP Images
Kelly Ripa. Photo: CP Images

Kelly Ripa‘s grey hair is making an appearance. The 49-year-old “Live with Kelly and Ryan” co-host took to her Instagram Story on Sunday to share a mirror selfie of her greying roots.

In the pic, Ripa covered her face with her phone as she solely featured her wet hair, which, though mainly blonde, also included a hint of grey.

“Root watch week one,” she quipped, referencing the amount of time she’s been self-isolating due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kelly Ripa
Instagram

Prior to the start of her isolation, Ripa responded to the pandemic by getting Botox. She shared the process on her Instagram Story with a series of videos.

“In this time, we can notice that there’s been a lot of worrying. You can see it’s written all over my face,” she said in part. “But Dr. Anolik decided to be brave today and come into work to treat my acute Botox deficiency syndrome.”

Watch the video below for more on Ripa’s Botox.

