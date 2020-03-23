Watch Live: Jerry O’Connell To Host Monday’s Edition Of Planet Fitness Canada’s ‘Home Work-Ins’

Jerry O’Connell is getting fans at home on their feet during quarantine.

The actor has joined forces with Planet Fitness Canada to host Monday’s edition of “Home Work-Ins”, in light of the coronavirus outbreak sweeping the globe.

As an alternative to leaving your house, O’Connell will take over the Facebook Live event to “help keep you keep strong mentally and physically” from the comfort of your own home, starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Monday.

“The home workouts will offer tools to combat stress, while providing motivation and inspiration sure to keep us all physically and mentally fit,” Planet Fitness said in a statement.

And on Friday, which happens to be #NationalPuppyDay, Instagram star Doug The Pug will host a workout.

The Facebook Live events come after Planet Fitness decided to close all its doors across Canada as a way to combat the spread of COVID-19. “Get moving with our trainers and even some surprise celebrity guests for a 20 minute or less workout because we know to stay healthy, we need to stay active,” the official Planet Fitness wrote to social media while announcing their closures. “No equipment needed!”

“The Biggest Loser” coach and fitness trainer Erica Lugo will also host.