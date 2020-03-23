Dua Lipa Tearfully Announces Her New Album ‘Future Nostalgia’ Is Dropping Early

Dua Lipa fans are getting new music sooner than expected.
In an emotional livestream on Monday, the British singer revealed that instead of her album Future Nostalgia coming out April 3, it will drop this Friday, March 27.
RELATED: Dua Lipa Stars In Her Own Stylish Sitcom For Vogue
The decision to release the album early came after it was illegally leaked online over the weekend.
“I hope it brings you some happiness, and I hope it makes you smile, and I hope it makes you dance,” she said through tears. “I hope I make you proud.”
RELATED: Dua Lipa Drops Sizzling New Workout Video For ‘Physical’
Fans rallied behind Lipa for having to deal with the album leak.