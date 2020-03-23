Dua Lipa Tearfully Announces Her New Album ‘Future Nostalgia’ Is Dropping Early

Dua Lipa fans are getting new music sooner than expected.

In an emotional livestream on Monday, the British singer revealed that instead of her album Future Nostalgia coming out April 3, it will drop this Friday, March 27.

.@DuaLipa pushes forward the release of her sophomore album, ‘Future Nostalgia,’ to THIS Friday – March 27 – amid the Coronavirus pandemic: “I hope it brings you some happiness, and I hope it makes you smile, and I hope it makes you dance. I hope I make you proud.” pic.twitter.com/tZOCZTnSSo — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 23, 2020

The decision to release the album early came after it was illegally leaked online over the weekend.

“I hope it brings you some happiness, and I hope it makes you smile, and I hope it makes you dance,” she said through tears. “I hope I make you proud.”

Fans rallied behind Lipa for having to deal with the album leak.

Dua Lipa crying on her live because she had to release the album early due to the leaks is heartbreaking. She doesn't deserve all of this she even mentioned she didn't want to release because of the pandemic… pic.twitter.com/MN2Nliqf8z — Chromatic (@HausOfMaxy) March 23, 2020

@ everyone who spread that leak.

dua lipa did not deserve. pic.twitter.com/gqfPKOxY9F — roman (@highcancel) March 23, 2020

THE WORLD DOESNT DESERVE DUA LIPA pic.twitter.com/QIIi4xTptn — Dua Lipa Ireland (@DuaLipaIRL) March 23, 2020