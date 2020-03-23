Genevieve Padalecki Reveals How Her Big ‘Supernatural’ Return Came About After 10 Years

Genevieve Padalecki discussed her return to “Supernatural” and how it came about in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Padalecki, who is married to co-star Jared Padalecki, played Ruby in the show before dying in season 4.

The actor will reprise the role and come back from the dead in season 15, the show’s last.

The actress, who is now a mom of three, revealed: “Danneel [her friend, Danneel Ackles] and I both from way back, probably around the time we got married, we’ve always joked about wanting to be a part of it in the end.

“And so I feel like it’s always been out there. The show is a huge thing in our life and in my life, and so initially they approached Jared, who never told me.

“We were up there for Thanksgiving or something and Kevin Parks, who is the AD on the show, was like, ‘Hey, Gen. I’m trying to schedule when you’re coming up to Vancouver.’ And I said, ‘What? What are you talking about?’ He’s like, ‘What do you mean? Aren’t you confirmed?’ I was like, ‘Dang it. Of course, I’ll do it.’ There was a communication breakdown in our family. Jared knew I really wanted to be a part of it. It’s part of my family. So for me, it’s always been a no-brainer.”

Padalecki also spoke about what she did to get back into character.

“We’ve had three kids since I’ve worked and so much life has happened. What I did is, I actually read old episodes. I read the old scripts that I had and I built upon that,” the star shared. “I don’t do well looking at something and watching a performance. It’s difficult for me because then I feel like I’m mimicking it.

“So for me, I just went back and I started rereading the scripts and remembering what happened, and then I really started looking at my old acting notes from Tisch to go, ‘Shoot, how do I remember my lines?’ But it was fun. And then I just would bounce ideas off of Jared and he would help me rehearse and we’d run lines together.”

Fans may have to wait a little bit longer than expected to see the show’s series finale, as reports emerged last week that the season had shut down production due to the coronavirus outbreak.