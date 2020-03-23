Haim To Postpone New Album’s Release Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Haim’s upcoming album will release be released at a later date, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The musical trio, made up of sisters Este Haim, Danielle Haim and Alana Haim, announced via social media Monday that their record, Women in Music Part III, will now drop this summer instead of the planned April 24 rollout.

“We’re on day 11 of quarantine, which has given us a lot of time to think,” they wrote on social media. “We’ve been talking every day for hours about our upcoming album and how we want to present it to you guys. Due to everything that is going on with COVID-19 and the changing nature of travel policies and quarantines across the world, we’ve decided it best to postpone the release of Women in Music Part III to later this summer.”

“We can’t wait to reschedule everything we had in mind for you all and we can’t wait to see all of you on the road when it’s 100 per cent safe to do so,” they added. “In the meantime, we are gonna be dropping some new tunes.”

For now, Haim fans can listen to the album’s four lead singles “The Steps,” “Hallelujah,” “Now I’m in It” and “Summer Girl”.

Haim has yet to announce the album’s new release date.