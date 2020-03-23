Elle Fanning Is ‘Married To An Idiot’ In Catherine The Great Satire With Nicholas Hoult

Elle Fanning is Catherine The Great, Empress of Russia, in the comedy-satire series “The Great”.

The first look at the 10-episode Hulu series sees Fanning’s Catherine suffering through the “stupidity” of her royal husband, Emperor Peter (Hoult). While dealing with his less-than-bright ideas and dumb demeanour, Catherine begins to think about overthrowing him and becoming the leader of Russia herself.

“I am a prisoner here, married to an idiot,” she complains to a female confidante, while Peter explores “science” by throwing a dog in a parachute off a balcony.

Based on “historical facts — sort of” as the trailer claims, the series is written by “The Favourite” screenwriter Tony McNamara.

The historical comedy drops on Hulu in the U.S. on May 15. A Canadian release date and platform has not yet been announced.