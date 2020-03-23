Janet Jackson Supports Workers Who Can’t Self-Isolate Amid COVID-19 Outbreak: ‘Thank You’

Janet Jackson is taking the time to recognize first responders and other essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The singer, 53, took to Instagram to share a kind “thank you” to those who are unable to self-isolate at this time.

“While most of us are inside, there are many brave people around the world that aren’t able to be isolated because we need them,” Jackson wrote in her heartfelt message.

RELATED: Jaime King Receives Backlash For Sharing A Video Thanking Coronavirus

“I want to take a moment to recognize and say thank you to the nurses, doctors, hospitals, healthcare providers, scientists, drivers, pilots, flight attendants, delivery teams, cleaners, grocery stores, clerks, teachers, managers, men and women in uniform, sanitation facilities, janitorial teams, reporters, journalists, security professionals and everyone around the world who are working nonstop to end the spread of the virus,” she continued. “Putting themselves at risk to protect, serve and provide for us. YOU are seen and forever appreciated. Thank you and please stay safe. 🙏🏽”

RELATED: Marlee Matlin Wears Her 1987 Oscars Dress While She’s At Home During Coronavirus Pandemic

“Let’s all keep the positivity up by remembering to keep smiling, laughing, singing, dancing and spreading LOVE,” Jackson concluded. “Put a heart below to show your love and support.”

Jackson isn’t the first star to speak out in support of frontline workers during the COVID-19 outbreak, others include Kelly Ripa, Rihanna, Eric Stonestreet and more.