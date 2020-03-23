Sophie Turner Stars In Chilling New Trailer For Thriller Series ‘Survive’

Sophie Turner takes on the lead role in the upcoming thriller series “Survive”.

The “Game of Thrones” actress stars alongside Corey Hawkins in the show, which premieres on Quibi April 6.

Turner plays Jane, who is fed up with life and everything that comes with it, wanting to end it all.

A brand new teaser trailer sees her attempt to take her own life on a plane, which ends up crashing with her and Hawkins’ characters being the only survivors.

A synopsis states, “Together they embark on a harrowing journey out of the wilderness, battling brutal conditions in this thrilling drama based on the critically acclaimed novel, Survive, by Alex Morel.”

The teaser shows the duo having to survive wolves, an avalanche and much more.

“Survive” is one of Quibi’s “Movies in Chapters”, with each instalment running for no more than 10 minutes.

Quibi launches in Canada and the U.S. on April 6.