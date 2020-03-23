Kelly Ripa And Ryan Seacrest Broadcast ‘Live’ From Home With Guest Appearance From Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are hunkered down at home, but still on the air.

On Monday, the co-hosts broadcast “Live with Kelly and Ryan” over video chat from their homes.

Despite the remote broadcast, the show did manage to book special guests, Ripa’s husband Mark Consuelos and Seacrest’s girlfriend Shayna Taylor.

In fact, Seacrest even did a cooking segment with Taylor in their kitchen.

Meanwhile, the co-hosts explained that the show will be broadcasting live from their homes all week due to the coronavirus crisis.

“We feel the same way you do,” Seacrest told the audience. “We are anxious. We are a little bit afraid. We at times can get frustrated, but we’re trying to make the best of it and we’re so happy that you’re here with us today.”