‘Married At First Sight’ Star Jamie Otis Apologizes For ‘Risking’ The Public’s Health By Not Travelling Home From Florida Sooner

Jamie Otis is apologizing to her Instagram followers for not taking the coronavirus seriously.

The “Married At First Sight” alum, who is pregnant, her husband Doug Hehner and their 2-year-old daughter Henley Grace travelled home from Siesta Key over the weekend, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But, she admitted she would “be lying if I said I’m not scared” to travel home.

“During the last few weeks we obvs went to the beach,” she wrote. “We went to the pool (but found a spot 6-feet away from the few others who were there). We took Gracie to the playground but made sure to wash our hands really well after. All along I was risking our family and others without even realizing it.😕”

Otis later admitted she thought the pandemic “would kinda just blow over like the seasonal flu.”

“I want to send out a sincere apology to YOU bc by me going out to ‘live as normal as possible’ I was risking YOU and YOUR FAMILY,” she apologized. “I’m a registered nurse and I should know better. I’m ashamed of myself for this and I’m genuinely sorry.🙏🏻 We will not be living so frivolously any longer.”

Finally, Otis promised they will stay inside for the recommended two weeks after travel: “It’ll be our last trip out for a long, long time. No matter what we ‘need’ we will not be going to the grocery store or any other place for two full weeks once we get home. Our plan is to STAY HOME and STAY SAFE!☺️.”

“Bachelor” fans will also recognize Otis from Benjamin Flajnik’s season of the hit reality show.