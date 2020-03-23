Canadian Lauren Spencer-Smith Makes It Through ‘American Idol’ Hollywood Week Duet

Canada’s own Lauren Spencer-Smith has made it through to the next round on “American Idol”.

On Sunday’s new Hollywood Week duets episode, the 16-year-old from Nanaimo, B.C. performed alongside BFF MaKayla Brownlee.

RELATED: Canadian Teen Lauren Spencer-Smith Leaves ‘American Idol’ Judges Speechless With Incredible Audition

Though the full performance did not air, the two sang Adele’s “Set Fire To The Rain” and impressed the judges enough to make it on to Round 3 of Hollywood Week.

Spencer-Smith announced the news on Instagram Sunday night, and promised to share her full rehearsal video later on Monday.

RELATED: ‘American Idol’ Contestant Nearly A No-Show For Country Duet Due To Chicken Wings

Spencer-Smith made her debut on the show earlier this month, garnering such amazement from the judges that Bryan tweeted that night he still remained “speechless” months after the audition.