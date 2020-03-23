The Weeknd Stalks His Prey For Eerie ‘In Your Eyes’ Music Video

The Weeknd is showing off a new side to fans.

In the new music video for his track “In Your Eyes”, off his brand new album After Hours, the Canadian rapper goes full stalker mode on the girl that got away.

The clip starts with a video disclaimer, advising the viewer that the new visual picks up after the “After Hours” short left off, with a couple stranded in an elevator with The Weeknd, who is dressed in his red blazer with a knife in hand.

After hearing a scream, the rapper is seen chasing the bloody woman, played by model Zaina Miuccia, through the streets.

Next up, The Weeknd will embark on an “After Hours” tour kicking off June 11 in Vancouver.