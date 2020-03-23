Illusionist Criss Angel Talks The ‘Magic Of Optimism’ With Coronavirus And Son’s Cancer

Illusionist Criss Angel is chatting about the “magic of optimism” on the latest episode of Dr. Travis Stork’s podcast.

Specifically, the star opens up about how he explains the coronavirus pandemic to his 6-year-old son, Johnny, who has acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), and recently relapsed and is immunocompromised.

“We try to talk to him with optimism and hope and support and the big keyword is love, and God,” he says, adding that faith “can move a mountain. We just want our son to be healed.”

“And we believe he will be healed, and, so we talk to him in a way that we explain to him in a way that he can understand,” he says, explaining that includes incentivizing hurdles that will help him “get through the next time period.”

“There’s no handbook that comes with being a dad or a mom, specifically when you’re going through a time like this and it’s just trying to use common sense, trying to put yourself in his position,” he adds.

Listen to the full podcast here.