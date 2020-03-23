Amazon Prime Video Is Streaming Kids Programming For Free During Coronavirus Crisis

Parents with kids at home during the coronavirus pandemic just got a helping hand from Amazon Prime Video.

On Monday, the streaming service announced that it is making children’s programming free throughout the crisis. Anyone with an Amazon account – which is free – can access the free content.

Titles are organized by shows for preschoolers and shows for kids 6 to 11-years-old.

In Canada, the list includes “Bug Diaries”, “Wishenpoof”, “Tumble Leaf”, “Just Add Magic”, “Lost in Oz”, “Costume Quest” and more.

See the full list of free titles available here.