Garden State Film Festival Goes Virtual, Plans To Stream Over 240 Movies

New Jersey’s Garden State Film Festival has found a way to still go ahead in the age of everything being cancelled due to the coronavirus.

The film festival, which kicks off on March 26, will go online as it presents “hundreds of independent films virtually through parallel and dynamic digital streaming.”

For four days, viewers will have access to over 240 movies, documentaries and shorts to help keep them entertained.

The event, which typically brings in over 25,000 attendees, has given the opportunity for people to purchase a single ticket to view a block of films, a Saturday or Sunday pass or a 4-day pass for the ultimate movie marathon.

Physical events that were to take place at GSFF 2020, such as panels or workshops have been cancelled. Those who purchased 2020 tickets can use them in 2021.

To purchase tickets or to view the film lineup, visit GSFF’s website.