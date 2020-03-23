Michelle Williams Sparks Marriage Rumours With Thomas Kail After Wearing Matching Rings

Have Michelle Williams and her fiance, Thomas Kail, tied the knot?

The 39-year-old pregnant actress and the 43-year-old Tony Award-winning director were photographed earlier this month, both wearing rings on their left ring finger. Us Weekly reports that the two did indeed secretly marry. ET Canada has reached out to Williams’ rep for comment.

A source confirmed to ET in December that the notoriously private actress was engaged to Kail — whom she worked with on the critically acclaimed FX series, “Fosse/Verdon” — and that the couple is expecting their first child together.

In the photos, both Williams and Kail appear to be in great spirits as they sport their shiny new hardware. Williams’ baby bump was noticeable in her outfit choice, which consisted of denim overalls, long-sleeved blouse and wedges, while Kail also kept it casual in a T-shirt, jeans and a pair of Nike sneakers.

Photo: The Image Direct

Photo: The Image Direct

Williams is also a mom to her 14-year-old daughter, Matilda, whom she shared with the late Heath Ledger. In January, she gave a heartfelt shout-out to her daughter when she took home the Screen Actors Guild award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for her work on “Fosse/Verdon”. Watch the video below for more:

