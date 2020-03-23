Patti LuPone Gives Fans A Tour Of Her Nostalgia-Filled Basement

Patti LuPone wants everyone to see her basement of memories.

The Broadway legend decided to have some fun with her Twitter followers Monday, while self-quarantined amid the coronavirus outbreak, so she gave a tour of her nostalgic basement filled with treasures.

“Hi everybody, so you wanted to see the basement? Come with me,” she said in a clip posted to social media.

And she didn’t disappoint, showing off some of the items she’s collected over the years, including a working jukebox, dozens of clapperboards, a large statue of Nipper, the RCA dog, a slot machine that played a swing rendition of “How High the Moon”, shelves of records, a massage table, and a row of floor to ceiling lockers.

I heard somebody wanted to see more of my basement. 😘 pic.twitter.com/fBea7emR6h — Patti LuPone (@PattiLuPone) March 23, 2020

LuPone has kept busy since entering self-isolation, even appearing on “The Rosie O’Donnell Show”, which returned for one-night-only as special to raise money for The Actors Fund.