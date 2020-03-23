‘The Late Show’ Pays Tribute To Benny Colbert For National Puppy Day

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Global’s “The Late Show” takes you behind the scenes of the show’s real star, Benny Colbert.

Stephen Colbert and his late-night team celebrated National Puppy Day by dedicating a one-minute-plus video to Colbert’s beloved dog. The YouTube video, titled “Benny Colbert Behind The Scenes”, is an ode to the fun-loving pup.

“Come on out here, Benny. He’s handsome. He’s funny,” Colbert explained while introducing Benny to the audience. “And unlike Conan [O’Brien], he has learned to stop drinking from the toilet.”

Global’s “The Late Show” is among the many late-night programs to have altered its format in wake of the growing coronavirus pandemic.

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on Global.

