Maren Morris Gives Birth To Her First Child

Country superstar Maren Morris is officially a mom.

Morris and husband Ryan Hurd welcomed a baby boy on Monday.

“The Middle” singer shared the happy news on Instagram alongside a picture of her cuddled up to her son.

“Hayes Andrew Hurd. 3/23/20. Love of our lives,” she wrote.

RELATED: Maren Morris And Thomas Rhett Lead 2020 ACM Award Nominees

RELATED: Pregnant Maren Morris Questions The Need For Playrooms In Hilarious Twitter Exchange

Despite being almost ready to give birth, Morris performed all the way up to two weeks ago. She even posted a video of her and her bulldog Harry Belafonte dancing around a few days ago issuing the baby an “eviction notice.”

Congratulations to the new family of three!