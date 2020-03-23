‘Law And Order: SVU”s Shortened Season Won’t See Two ‘Prominent’ Returns

Fans of “Law and Order: SVU” won’t see the full storyline of season 21 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 24-episode season will stop just short at 20, due to the halt in filming said showrunner Warren Leight.

“Episode 20 may end up being our finale,” he told TVLine. “If it is, it will be oddly fine in that slot — with return performances from many perps and [victims] we’ve met this season.”

And while there is still lots of drama going on, a major storyline of the death of Oliver’s estranged half-brother Simon Marsden, which appeared to be from overdose, was to be “re-examined in the finale.”

“Believe it or not,” Weight said on Twitter, Marsden’s death “was going to be re-examined in the finale.”

The same episode was also to feature “the return of two prominent characters from earlier seasons.”

Leight added, “So, we’re sorry not to get to make that episode. [And the] three before it were also in pretty great shape. So it goes.”