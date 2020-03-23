Kelsea Ballerini Delivers Pizza To Fans Via Drone To Celebrate New Album Release

Kelsea Ballerini is giving some lucky fans a special treat… and some new music.

To celebrate the release of her new self-titled album, the country starlet delivered some pizza by drone to fans stuck inside during the coronavirus outbreak.

“Like I said earlier, we’re getting a little creative with this album … drop,” she said in a video posted on YouTube, referring to the need for social distancing amid the pandemic.

“Has anyone gotten anything that has just fallen out of the sky?”

Fans knew the surprise was coming after receiving an Instagram DM from Ballerini, letting them know something special was about to arrive.

“You should be receiving a delicious delivery to your doorstep,” the singer wrote in one of the messages.

“So I just got this delivered to the door,” one fan says of her pizza and album delivery. “Thank you so much Kelsea and your team for sending this!”

Kelsea is available now on all streaming platforms.