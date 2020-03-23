Dita Von Teese’s House Is Filled With Taxidermy

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Dita Von Teese’s house looks like the jungle.

The “Queen of Burlesque” invited Architectural Digest to take a tour through her home. Teese’s house is filled to the brim with taxidermy animals, including a tiger and a monkey.

Teese is a major collector of vintage items. Her furniture is designed with various unique fabric designs and a grandfather clock sits between the tiger and the monkey in the living room. Just about everything stands out — if that is even possible.

Teese “moved into her 1927 English Tudor a few years ago and revitalized the once white walls with all of her favourite colours, some displaying memorabilia from the golden age of Hollywood,” a synopsis from Architectural Digest reads.

“She took a dining room set found at a flea market and reupholstered the chairs with her favourite fabric from a Jacques Garcia hotel in Paris,” it concludes. “Befitting its singular owner, pieces of vintage taxidermy decorate the living room.”

