Oprah Winfrey Reveals She Moved Stedman Graham To Her Guest House After Travelling For Work Amid COVID-19 Outbreak: ‘We Can Not Play Those Games’

Oprah Winfrey is taking the necessary steps to stay healthy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The lifestyle mogul went live on Instagram Monday afternoon to chat about what she’s doing to prevent the spread of the virus, revealing longtime boyfriend Stedman Graham has been moved to her guest house to self isolate after arriving home from some work travel.

“Stedman is at the guest house,” she revealed. “You all know I had pneumonia late last year and you can still hear the raspiness in my throat sometimes. And I just got off antibiotics last week and so Stedman was late to the party. Stedman didn’t arrive from Chicago until Thursday and he was speaking in St. Louis on Saturday and he’s been on planes.”

Winfrey added, “Stedman was like, ‘What’s the procedure for coming home?’ And I was like, ‘You ain’t coming in here and sleeping in my bed. It doesn’t work that way… Social distancing doesn’t mean you can go sleep in a bed with someone after you got off American Airlines.’ We can not play those games.”

But they’ve worked out a system, “I leave food on the doorstep… He’s happy to have me safe. We just take him dinner and we take him breakfast.”

In the meantime, Winfrey says she’s been trying to “stay healthy” during her quarantine and trying to drink “eight glasses of water a day”… “all the fun stuff.”