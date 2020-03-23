Stevie Nicks Compares Harry Styles’ ‘Fine Line’ To Fleetwood Mac’s Critically-Acclaimed ‘Rumours’

Stevie Nicks believes Harry Styles’ new album Fine Line will go down as one of his best.

RELATED: Harry Styles Rocks Fishnet Stockings In New ‘Beauty Papers’ Issue

The Fleetwood Mac vocalist proclaimed Fine Line to be one of Styles’ finest works, comparing it to the band’s critically-acclaimed album Rumours.

“Dear Everyone, I know you are doing everything you can to help the situation we are all in,” she wrote on Twitter. “I am staying with my Goddaughters and my assistant Karen, and all our dogs — Lily, Luna, and Mana — trying to think of creative things to do.”

“I am getting all my paintings and drawings out — listening to music (mostly Harry Styles’ Fine Line) and being inspired by him to write some new songs and poetry,” Nicks continued. “Way to go H — it is your Rumours.”

RELATED: Evanescence Put A Dark Spin On Fleetwood Mac’s ‘The Chain’

Nicks also offered this piece of advice to her fans amid this time of self-isolation and social distancing: “My advice for all this free time and terrible news is: Just Dance. This will pass. Love will find a way. It always does.”