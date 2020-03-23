Miley Cyrus & Ellen DeGeneres Adopt Dogs Ahead Of National Dog Day

Miley Cyrus and Ellen DeGeneres are swapping seats.

DeGeneres is best known as the host of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, interviewing the biggest stars in Hollywood and on the Internet. In an era of self-isolation and social distancing, however, Cyrus is taking up that mantle.

Cyrus video-called DeGeneres for the singer’s Instagram Live series “Bright Minded” on National Dog Day. The pair discussed new dogs they adopted and dished on Cyrus’ new song. The “Hannah Montana” alum shared a new jingle she made for her “Bright Minded” series.

“I like it, it’s very catchy, everyone’s gonna know the words and sing along, it’s good I like it,” DeGeneres critiqued.

Cyrus introduced DeGeneres to Rainbow, a dog she recently adopted. It turns out the comedian has also recently adopted a canine companion.

“So Ellen, I’m officially a talk show host,” Cyrus said at the tail-end of the interview. “I just got the torch passed from the master- you taught me everything I know.” DeGeneres complimented her, “You are officially a very good talk show host.”