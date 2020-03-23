Sam Heughan Shows Off His Highland Fling Skills

“Outlander” star Sam Heughan has issued a new type of challenge to his fans while everyone is locked up in isolation.

The Scottish actor showed off his Highland Fling skills in a video on Instagram while asking others to then show theirs.

“Let’s see YOUR Highland Fling!?” he captioned the clip of him dancing while a single person clapped the rhythm.

A number of other celebs have also set out challenges to their fans. Jon Bon Jovi who has asked his followers to write a verse for his new song and Steve Nicks who encouraged everyone to “just dance.”