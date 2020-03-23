‘Little Women: LA’ Star Christy McGinity Mourns 2-Week-Old Daughter

Christy McGinity is mourning the death of little Violet Eva.

The “Little Women: LA” star’s 2-week-old daughter passed away. Violet Eva was born seven weeks premature. McGinity and her boyfriend Gonzalo Justo Carazo addressed the tragedy in a statement obtained by ET Canada.

“It is with our deepest sorrow that we send our baby girl Violet Eva Carazo to play with the angels,” the couple said. “We were able to spend two weeks with our sweet baby girl and for that we are forever thankful.”

“Please respect our privacy during this difficult time. Your thoughts and prayers are very much appreciated.”

Photo: Christy McGinity

Violet Eva was born on March 6 weighing 3-pounds, 15-ounces and 15 inches long. She arrived at 33 weeks.