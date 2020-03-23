Garth Brooks And Trisha Yearwood Perform Facebook Live Concert

Looking for something to do from Monday night’s isolation? How about watch Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood’s Facebook Live concert?

The country superstar took to Facebook to stream his performance where he took requests from viewers.

“Monday night at 7pm ET the Queen and I are playing your requests during #StudioG! Post your song requests below and let’s let music connect us during this disconnected time! It’s house cleaning ALL NIGHT LONG,” he wrote on Instagram ahead of the event.

Brooks and Yearwood performed hits like “Thicker Than Blood”, “We Shall Be Free” and Adele’s “Make You Feel My Love”.

“I guess there is a lot of virtual applause,” Yearwood said poking fun at the awkward silence.

The two aren’t the first musicians to put on streamed concerts. John Legend, Keith Urban and Jon Bon Jovi have all done the same.