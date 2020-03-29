‘Tiger King’ Producers Respond To Carole Baskin’s Allegations Of ‘Lies And Innuendo’ About Her In Series

Carole Baskin is not too pleased with Netflix and their true-crime docu-series, “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness”.

Baskin is refuting claims she was involved in the disappearance of her former husband, Don Lewis. People claim in the docu-series that Baskin is responsible for Lewis’ disappearance. The allegations go so far as to suggest she fed his remains to tigers.

RELATED: Former Prosecutor Linda Fairstein Sues Ava DuVernay And Netflix

The animal activist argued the docu-series “has had the sole goal of being as salacious and sensational as possible to draw viewers.”

“As part of that, it has a segment devoted to suggesting, with lies and innuendos from people who are not credible, that I had a role in the disappearance of my husband Don 21 years ago,” Baskin asserted in a blog post.

RELATED: ‘Outbreak’ Cracks Netflix Top 10 Amid Coronavirus Spread

“The series presents this without any regard for the truth or in most cases even giving me an opportunity before publication to rebut the absurd claims,” she continued. “They did not care about truth. The unsavoury lies are better for getting viewers.”

“Tiger King” producers Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin addressed Baskin’s comments in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

“Carole talked about her personal life, her childhood, abuse from her first and second husband, the disappearance of her ex, Don Lewis. She knew that this was not just about … it’s not a “Blackfish” because of the things she spoke about,” co-producer Goode explained. “She certainly wasn’t coerced. The other thing I would say about all these people is that there was a lack of intellectual curiosity to really go and understand or even see these animals in the wild. Certainly, Carole really had no interest in seeing an animal in the wild… The lack of education, frankly, was really interesting — how they had built their own little utopias and really were only interested in that world and the rules they had created.”

Chaiklin added, “I would just say we were completely forthright with the characters. With any project that goes on for five years, things evolve and change, and we followed it as any good storyteller does. We could have never known when we started this project that it was going to land where it did.”

“Tiger King” focuses on the years-long battle between Baskin and Joseph Maldonado-Passage. Maldonado-Passage, better known as Joe Exotic, ran a rival exotic animal park and was convicted of trying to hire someone to kill Baskin.