Halsey Deletes Photos Of Beau Evan Peters From Her Instagram

Halsey has people thinking she and Evan Peters have split.

The “Graveyard” singer and “X-Men: Days of Future Past” actor were first romantically linked in September. They recently spent Valentine’s Day together, but it seems there may be trouble in paradise.

Halsey, 25, has seemingly deleted many images of Peters, 33, from her official Instagram. The only photo of the two remaining is a Valentine’s Day post taken by an infinity pool in Ennetbuergen, Switzerland.

Halsey and Peters first linked up after Halsey broke-up with fellow musician Yungblud. Rumours are swirling that Halsey and Yungblud are back together after they seemingly made dinner together in a recent Instagram Story post.