Ryan Reynolds Delivers Tongue-In-Cheek Warning About Coronavirus: ‘It’s The Celebrities That We Must Count On’

Ryan Reynolds is calling celebrities to arms to face a global pandemic.

The “Deadpool” actor was called out by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to raise public awareness on the fight against coronavirus. Trudeau addressed the public and tagged Reynolds and Michael Buble, urging them to help #PlankTheCurve and #StayAtHomeSaveLives.

“Thank you, Prime Minister Trudeau,” Reyolds said. “We need to work together to flatten the curve and fight off COVID-19. I think in times of crisis I think we all know that it’s the celebrities that we count on most. They’re the ones who are going to get us through this.”

“Another important message from an important celebrity,” Reynolds captioned the post. “Let’s spread the word, not the virus.”

You need to stay home. And so do your friends and family members. Help spread the word with your own video – and tag your friends to remind them to stay home too. And together, we can #PlankTheCurve. @MichaelBuble and @VancityReynolds – can you help? #StayAtHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/f1PQQrzMIK — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 23, 2020

Fellow Vancouver-based comedian Seth Rogen is one of the celebrities Reynolds tagged.