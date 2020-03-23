Ryan Reynolds Delivers Tongue-In-Cheek Warning About Coronavirus: ‘It’s The Celebrities That We Must Count On’

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Ryan Reynolds. Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Ryan Reynolds. Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds is calling celebrities to arms to face a global pandemic.

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively Donate $1 Million To Food Banks

The “Deadpool” actor was called out by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to raise public awareness on the fight against coronavirus. Trudeau addressed the public and tagged Reynolds and Michael Buble, urging them to help #PlankTheCurve and #StayAtHomeSaveLives.

“Thank you, Prime Minister Trudeau,” Reyolds said. “We need to work together to flatten the curve and fight off COVID-19. I think in times of crisis I think we all know that it’s the celebrities that we count on most. They’re the ones who are going to get us through this.”

“Another important message from an important celebrity,” Reynolds captioned the post. “Let’s spread the word, not the virus.”

RELATED: Justin Trudeau Responds To 8-Year-Old’s Coronavirus Letter

Fellow Vancouver-based comedian Seth Rogen is one of the celebrities Reynolds tagged.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP