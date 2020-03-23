Bethenny Frankel Has Raised Enough For 1 Million Facemasks

Bethenny Frankel is doing her part to help out during the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Real Housewives of New York” alum first announced last Friday that through her BStrong foundation and their partner Global Empowerment Mission, they would be donating 10,000 N95 facemasks.

The star has updated that number, revealing that they have raised enough for 1 million facemasks.

The masks and other supplies, which she has called the BStrong corona kits, will be ready to be distributed to medical professionals in the next few days.

“Every time there’s a disaster I really hear from my social media followers. They’re all over the world, and they let me know what’s going on quicker than the news for me sometimes,” Frankel said in an interview with Radio.com.

She added, “I get over a thousand messages a day with people from all over the country – every hospital, every clinic, everyone in a panic and with no supplies.”

They are using a grid system to decide where the resources are best sent.

“We decided to take all of the messages into a grid from all of the smaller hospitals from Sarasota to Saratoga to Philadelphia to New Jersey to Staten Island to all over the country, and keep them in a grid so that we have masks in major orders of thousands allocated to certain hospitals,” she said. “We don’t have red tape and we move very quickly.”

By using suppliers across the globe, Frankel has been able to produce the masks quickly. “We have five different suppliers. We have suppliers all over the world. We have suppliers and manufacturers in China, we have an Israeli company we’re working with. So they’re N95 masks. They also have gowns and different medical equipment,” she explained.

The business mogul understands the panic but had some words of encouragement, saying, “The most important thing for people to do is to stay calm, cool, and collected and be a person that is good in a crisis.”

If all else fails, she also revealed how she tries to stay calm.

“For one hour a day, I stop myself and force myself to do yoga,” she said.

If you want to help out the BStrong foundation raise funds, you can donate here.