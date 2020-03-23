Chloe Fineman And Casey Thomas Brown Get Married On Instagram Live

Self-isolation has forced Chloe Fineman and Casey Thomas Brown to get creative.

Global’s “Saturday Night Live” alum and Brown seemingly tied the knot on Monday over Instagram Live. Fineman and her friends put together an outlandish online wedding and everyone was invited to tune in.

Chances are the wedding is not legally binding, but it was beautiful to witness anyway.

“Tomorrow I gonna marry my best friend and the love of my life on Instagram Live,” Fineman teased on Sunday. “Had to cancel wedding [in real life because] everyone refused to come BUT OUR LOVE CAN’T WAIT.”

Photo: Instagram/Chloe Fineman

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on Global.