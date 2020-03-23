Drake Gives Tour Of His Sneaker Collection

Drake is using his time in quarantine to show off his impressive shoe collection.

The Canadian rapper is in self-isolation after partying with Kevin Durant recently. Durant did test positive for coronavirus where Drake’s test have come back negative.

Drake has locked himself safely in his newly built Toronto mansion where on Monday he decided to show off the contents of his closet, but mostly his shoes.

His collection includes everything from Kobe Bryant’s signature shoes to the very rare $2,000 Air Diors. According to TMZ, only 8,500 pairs were made.

Others include the Off-White Jordan 5s, Supreme Air Force 1s and the Jordan 5 Tokyo T23 which retail for around $3,000-$4,000.

Luckily for Drake, isolation isn’t that hard when you live in a mansion with a toilet that plays ambient music and a custom OVO basketball court.

Fans were given a tour of his home before the rapper moved in last year.