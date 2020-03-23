Tom Cruise Dishes On ‘Top Gun: Maverick’: ‘There Were Things That We Could Accomplish Cinematically’

There was a lot that got Tom Cruise excited for another go at “Top Gun”.

Cruise dished on “Top Gun: Maverick” in a new interview with Empire magazine. “Top Gun: Maverick”, which is scheduled to premiere on June 26, comes 34 years after the original.

“We just started talking,” Cruise shared. “I realized that there were things that we could accomplish cinematically. I started getting excited about this big challenge of, ‘How do we do it?’ So I said to Jerry [Bruckheimer, producer], ‘I’ll do it if…’ meaning, I’m not going to do the CGI stuff.”

Cruise said there were limitations that prevented the first “Top Gun” film from reaching its true potential.

“What’s different about this movie is that [in ‘Top Gun’] we put the actors in the F-14s and we couldn’t use one frame of it, except some stuff on Tom, because they all threw up,” he shared. “It’s hysterical to see their eyes roll back in their heads.”

“So everything was done on a gimbal,” Cruise concluded. “But in this movie, Tom wanted to make sure the actors could actually be in the F-18s.”