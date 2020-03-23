Michelle Obama Tells Ellen DeGeneres She Is ‘Netflix & Chilling’ During Self-Isolation

Michelle Obama was one of the most recent celebs Ellen DeGeneres cold-called from home where the former First Lady filled everyone in on what she is doing during self-isolation.

“Ya know, we’re just trying to, like, structure our days,” Michelle said during what has become a daily segment for DeGeneres. “I mean, everybody’s home. The girls [Malia and Sasha] are back because colleges are now online. So they’re off in their respective rooms doing their online classes and I think Barack is — I don’t know where he is. He was on the phone on a conference call. I just got finished with a conference call.”

She then added, “We’re just trying to, ya know, just keep a routine going. But we also got a little Netflix and chilling happening.”

Always brightens my day to get a call from my friend Ellen, especially on this rainy Monday at home. It’s good to know that even when we’re apart, we’ve still got each other. 💪🏾#StayAtHome https://t.co/eBlVKED1Dv — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) March 23, 2020

“What are you guys doing?” she then asked the talk show host.

“Same thing,” DeGeneres said before adding her “condolences” that Sasha and Malia were back at home. “Because you were expressing how happy you were that they were gone.”

“I know. I know,” Michelle said laughing. “I shouldn’t have boasted about that. The gods were getting me back. They’re back!”

“Be grateful for what you have and be ready to share it when the time comes. Because that’s really what it’s all about,” the Becoming author said. “Now we’re just happy that we’re together and everybody is healthy and safe — who cares about the other stuff?”

“I feel for all the folks who are going to suffer because of what is going to happen to the economy and we have to be mindful of what we are going to do to support those folks when this quarantine is over,” Michelle expressed.