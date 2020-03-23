Jenelle Evans Gets Back With David Eason: ‘He Has Never Abused Me’

Jenelle Evans and David Eason are giving their relationship another go.

The ex-wife-and-husband are slowly mending their relationship according to the “Teen Mom 2” star. Evans, 28, revealed that she and Eason, 31, are trying to repair their broken marriage.

“Yes, me and him are deciding to work it out right now and uh, we’re taking it slowly,” Evans announced in a YouTube Q&A video on Saturday.

“A lot of things have changed,” she continued. “Me and him have decided to just remain positive no matter what and if we have an issue, we really need to talk it out. I wanna’ tell you guys that David has never abused the children, he has never abused me.”

Evans took out a temporary restraining order against Eason after they split up in October. The two were spotted together in February, sparking reconciliation rumours.

“We have always had disagreements and those disagreements would turn into big arguments,” Evans concluded. “This is the reason why I decided to go back home and work out my relationship because ultimately, this is for my family.”

Evans and Eason share daughter Ensley, 3. The “Teen Mom 2” star is also a mom to son Jace, 10, with Andrew Lewis and Kaiser, 5, with Nathan Griffith.