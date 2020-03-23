Makayla Phillips Takes A Risk With A Lizzo Song On ‘American Idol’

“American Idol” contestant Makayla Phillips took a big risk during solos at “Hollywood Week”, but did it pay off?

Phillips hit the stage in front of judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan to perform Lizzo’s “Cuz I Love You”.

“I think this is the song to get me through because this is the first upbeat song I’ve done,” the R&B singer said in the package.

While she hit all the notes, the judges weren’t impressed.

“That is the worst song she has picked,” Perry told her fellow judges. “It’s not like she is out of the race but that is the worst song she has picked.”

Phillips previously appeared on “America’s Got Talent” and was eliminated during the semi-finals.

Will Phillips make it to the next round? Tune in to “American Idol” on Sundays and Mondays to find out.